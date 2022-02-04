RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Water is a big deal when you live in the desert. And nobody knows that more than the people who live in the Rio Verde Foothills, where some homeowners get their water from wells and others have it hauled in by the city of Scottsdale. Because of the current drought, the City of Scottsdale recently announced plans to stop supplying water here.
"Something has got to be done," said realtor Bonnie Burke. "I know there's going to be a solution. I just don't know when and what it is going to be."
Scottsdale's decision to stop providing water to Rio Verde by the end of the year has created both concern and chaos as the community tries to figure out where they'll get their water. Maricopa County officials held two meetings with property owners Friday to discuss possible options. The first option would establish a Domestic Water Improvement District known as a DWID. It would create a governing board that would oversee water distribution and allow residents to buy water and hook into the Central Arizona Project System. Property owner JR Reed supports the DWID proposal.
"Even if you have a well, if something goes wrong in the near future, then at least you have the capability of getting water. It's a great insurance policy as far as I look at it," Reed said.
But a lot of homeowners don't like the plan. Many of them have water wells on their property and don't support the idea of paying into a system they won't use, not to mention having a newly created government entity placing restrictions on them.
"I don't want five people telling me what to do," said Mike Freesh. "That's why I don't live in an HOA, and that's the reason I am out here. That's why the majority of people are out here."
We're told a majority of homeowners would have to support the DWID before the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors would sign off on it, and right now, it doesn't have the votes. Another option is for the state legislature to pass a law allowing a private water company to bring outside water into Scottsdale, which could then be distributed to folks in Rio Verde. That option is currently being discussed at the state Capitol.
Friday's meetings did not get the community any closer to a solution.
"I see both sides," said Burke. "The people hauling, we've got to come up with a solution for them, they can't go without water, and people with wells are just hoping their wells don't dry up, and they could."