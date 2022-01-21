RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's water supply is decreasing. And for a lot of communities, that means figuring out how to use less water.
But the situation in the Rio Verde Foothills is a bit direr. The Foothills are an unincorporated community next to Scottsdale that currently relies heavily on Scottsdale for its water supply. But that supply will be cut off in 2023.
"There's a lot of people out here like me that had no idea this could be our reality," Rio Verde Foothills resident Meredith DeAngelis said. "I think all the residents out here have high stress from this." He's referring to the city of Scottsdale's decision back in November to stop hauling water to the Foothills as part of its drought management plan.
"It's critical that we secure an outside source of water for this community," Rio Verde Foothills resident Karen Nabity said.
Nabity thinks the best way to do that is through a Domestic Water Improvement District (DWID) that allows residents to purchase water from the Harquahala Valley in Tonopah and have it flow to the Foothills through the state's Central Arizona Project (CAP) water supply pipes.
"The domestic water improvement district is perfect because every property gets to choose whether they want to be in," Nabity said. "And it's run by residents for residents."
But since a DWID uses county resources, it needs to be approved by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. There's also the matter of not all Foothills residents wanting a public utility handling their water supply. Some want to continue relying on their wells, and a Canadian-based for-profit company called EPCOR has proposed a solution where this would happen.
"What I'd like to see is cost certainty," Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin said. "I'm very concerned about any huge increase in costs for the residents in terms of how they obtain their water."
Galvin represents District 2, which includes the Rio Verde Foothills. He's only been on the job for a little over a month and hasn't made any concrete decisions one way or the other. But he does know he wants the eventual water supply solution to be sustainable.
"A proper long-term solution," Galvin said. "We cannot do a solution where we kick the proverbial can down the road."
But if that doesn't happen in the next few months, some Foothills residents might not be able to wait much longer.
"We'd have to leave our house," DeAngelis said. "I don't know how else we would get water. And right now, it's probably asking relatives for help, which is unfortunate."