LAKE WORTH, FL (3TV/CBS5) -- Another "doorbell licker" has been caught on camera.
This time it happened in Lake Worth, FL.
The man can be seen standing outside the front door, and he then leans into the Ring Video Doorbell to lick -- several times.
He then positions what looks like a stack of newspapers in front of the camera and points, but it is unclear what he is trying to point out in the papers.
Then, before leaving, he comes back to lick the doorbell a few more times.
You might remember the most recent Ring doorbell licker was in Salinas, CA. The man in that video licked the doorbell for three hours, according to the homeowner.
[VIDEO: Doorbell licker caught on camera in Salinas, CA]
In both cases, Ring’s motion-sensing technology initiated HD video recording as soon as the suspects stepped onto the properties and sent a notification to the homeowners' mobile devices.
The homeowners shared the video to the free Neighbors app by Ring, used to help residents stay up to date on local crime and safety information. Ring describes the app as "the new neighborhood watch."
(1) comment
What a "Ding Dong"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.