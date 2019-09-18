PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix mom and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges for hitting and punching her young son because he was having trouble reading, Phoenix police say.
Officers arrested Nicole Lynne Marker, 26, and William Johnson, 28, Tuesday morning after looking at hours of video clips that were recorded between Jan. 1 and April 22, 2019.
The investigation began when police were called to a Phoenix school on April 22. A 6-year-old student had a burn on his right arm and said his mom’s boyfriend had put it there.
On May 22, detectives were granted a search warrant for the Ring video recorded inside and outside the child’s home.
According to court documents, Ring provided more than 2,200 clips.
Investigators discovered more than 20 videos that show Johnson hitting the little boy, according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
“Two different incidents show William grabbing the victim and lifting him up and pushing him against a wall …,” police said. “Several times Williams can be heard striking the victim. [The child] can be heard and seen wailing and sobbing.”
Detectives said another video showing William – belt in hand – following the child after he had been hit in another room.
Police say there also were three Ring videos, which did not have date or time stamps, showing the child’s mom, Marker, “punching and slapping him in the face and punching him in the chest.”
The reason for the alleged abuse, according to police? The little boy was struggling with reading.
“Of the 11 incidents found where William abuses [the] victim, 10 of them revolve around [the child’s] inability to pronounces words and read sentences,” explains the probable cause statement.
Detectives said the little boy has a documented Individualized Education Program (IEP) and his test scores for reading are in the below-average range.
Court documents for Johnson and Marker do not note prior allegations of child abuse.
A judge set a secured-appearance bond of $5,000 for Johnson. He has a status conference scheduled for Sept. 25 and a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27.
Marker was released on her own recognizance, subject to supervision by Pretrial Services. She is due back in court on Oct. 1 for a status conference and then Oct. 7 for a preliminary hearing.
Neither one is allowed to have contact with the little boy.