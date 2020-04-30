PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A rideshare driver quickly realized his passenger was wanted by police when officers swarmed their car, pointing guns at them.

John Chearest got a call request from 32-year-old Robert Musser to pick him up at a store near 43rd and Northern avenues. When he pulled into the parking lot, he noticed a police helicopter overhead and several squad cars.

"I was thinking to myself, 'Why doesn't he have groceries?' I mean, everybody's going to the store to get groceries," Chearest said.

Nevertheless, Musser got in the car.

"I look in my passenger rear-view mirror on the door and I see a police officer back there looking at me and I'm like, 'They're here for you aren't they, the cops?' And he's like, 'No, no they're not here for me!'"

Chearest noticed several people in the parking lot, including mothers with children, so he started driving towards Musser's destination.

They got about a half of a mile away when they stopped at a red light. Then the Phoenix Police officers swarmed the car with their guns out.

Police shoot, kill suspect accused of carjacking rideshare vehicle in Phoenix According to Phoenix police, no officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

"I said, 'They're here for ya!' I rolled down my window and put my hands out because I knew what was going on at this point. I said, 'They're here for you! They're coming to get ya!'" Chearest recalled. "I look back at the police and they stopped pointing their guns at me at this time and they were just pointing at him and I turned over and said, 'This isn't going to end [well] for you, put your hands out the window.' And he said, 'Drive! Just drive!'"

At this point, Chearest said he noticed Musser reaching for a gun.

"I just put the car in park, unbuckled my seatbelt and threw myself on the ground at the door and as I was opening the door, a cop was like, 'Driver, stay in the vehicle!' And I was like, 'I'm out of here!'"

Musser, who was wanted for a home invasion and other charges, jumped into the driver's seat and took off, leading Phoenix Police officers into Buckeye, where they say he started shooting at officers. Officers fired back and killed Musser.

"I tried to help him, couldn't help him," Chearest said.

Chearest urges other rideshare drivers to end the call if you feel something isn't right.