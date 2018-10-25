Bicyclists versus drivers, it's a daily fight over sharing our busy Valley roadways. But over in Tempe, there's a different battle brewing. Some cyclists are leaving the lanes created just for them and taking their wheels to where they shouldn't! They got caught misbehaving when Stanley Robe…

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- In some cities in Arizona there are no laws on the books when it comes to riding bicycles on the sidewalk.

In Tempe, riding on the sidewalk is not permitted unless you are under 18.

But if you happen to visit Tempe, you will find just about everyone riding on the sidewalk despite the risk of a $100 fine. 

Stanley Roberts looks to see just how bad the problem is in the latest edition of Caught Misbehaving.  Watch video in the player above.

