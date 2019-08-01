PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A ride sharing service for kids is now available in Arizona.
HopSkipDrive launched in the Phoenix metro this week. It's like Uber for kids six and older.
The company's CEO describes it as "caregivers on wheels." You have to be 18 to ride in an Uber or Lyft by yourself, so one mom says the company solves transportation problems for parents. Kids six and up can use HopSkipDrive.
Eleven-year-old Emmalee Ohmer tried it out Thursday. She said she was skeptical at first but wound up having fun.
"I liked the driver," said Emmalee. "She was very talkative, and she told me stories and things about her life. Then she asked me questions, so we had a full conversation, so it’s not I’m just sitting in the car with a person not talking to me."
"We’re always like, well I can’t just stick her in an Uber," said Emmalee's mom, Amanda. "I can see why some people might not be as comfortable with their kid in the car with a stranger, but getting to know what the service is definitely helps."
HopSkipDrive's CEO, Joanna McFarland, said the company vets drivers to keep kids safe.
"They have to have at least five years of care giving experience," said McFarland. "They are background checked, fingerprinted, car inspections, driving record checks."
Parents can customize instructions for pick-up and drop-off. Kids use passwords and birthdays to connect with the right driver. Parents can also track where the kids are using the app.
McFarland said rates start at 17 dollars, and you book rides about eight hours in advance. Schools, seniors and people with special needs can also hire the drivers.
