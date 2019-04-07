SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Scottsdale police say a ride share driver was killed in a 3 car collision Sunday afternoon.
It happened just before 2 p.m. near Hayden Road and the Loop 101.
Scottsdale police say a vehicle that was headed north on Hayden drove off the road into some landscaping, striking a ride share vehicle that was stopped facing westbound on the freeway off-ramp.
This collision pushed the second vehicle into a third vehicle that was also stopped on the westbound off-ramp.
The occupants of the third vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the ride-share vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the first car was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.
Impairment is suspected in this crash.
This was one of multiple deadly crashes on roadways around the Valley Sunday.
One of those crashes involved a collision between a fire truck and a pickup truck in Phoenix. That crash left three people dead and three firefighters injured.
