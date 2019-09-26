LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CS5) -- Postal officials in Phoenix are asking for the public's help solving a recent burglary of the post office in Laveen.
The burglary occurred between the hours of midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.
The post office is located on the corner of 51st Avenue and Dobbins Road.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
The post office is located on the corner of 51st Avenue and Dobbins Road.
The burglary of a Post Office is a federal offense, and someone convicted of that charge could face up to five years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and state “representative” at the prompt.