PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- A $100,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of Adam Shacknai, who was allegedly involved in the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau.
Zahau's naked body, ankles and wrists bound, was found hanging from the balcony of the Coronado mansion belonging to her boyfriend, Jonah Shacknai, chairman and chief executive Scottsdale-based Medicis Pharmaceuticals.
While the 32-year-old's death was ruled a suicide, her family claims it was murder.
“Anybody who really looks at the evidence says this is murder. This isn’t suicide,” said Zahau family attorney Keith Greer. “It’s no longer incompetence. It’s corruption. There is something corrupt in the sheriff’s system.”
In a Wednesday press conference, Greer said the crime scene had been wiped down, and that fingerprints on a knife found at the scene indicated that Zahau might have attempted to cut herself free from her binding.
Zahau's family has claimed that Shacknai's ex-wife, Dina Shacknai, and his brother, Adam Shacknai, conspired to cover up her death.
But, they were never named as suspects by investigators.
“I know she fought the night she died,” said Mary Zahau-Loehner, Rebecca Zahau’s sister. “I will fight this as long as I live.”
Zahau's death came just two days after Shacknai's 6-year-old son, Max, fell down the stairs at the mansion. The little boy later died of his injuries. His death was ruled an accident.
In 2013, Zahau's relatives filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit asked for $10 million in damages.
