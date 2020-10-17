PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Silent Witness is putting up a reward in the case of a 17-year-old who was shot to death in south Phoenix a little more than a month ago.
The organization released a picture of the victim, Isaiah Harris, as part of its informational flyer on Saturday.
Isaiah was shot to death the night of Sunday, Sept. 13. It happened in the area of 24th Street and Southern Avenue. Police said at the time that multiple 911 callers reported that there were several people shooting in the street. A 15-year-old boy also was wounded.
According to Silent Witness, a black car, possibly a Dodge Charger, was spotted leaving the area. Police have not released any other information.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).