TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A big reward is now being offered for information about two Tucson homicide suspects who escaped from a prison van.
The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a $10K reward (per fugitive) for information leading to the arrest of Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59.
The Barksdales reportedly escaped from a private prison transport company while being extradited from New York City to Pima County.
"It just shows you their mental state," said Sgt. Pete Durgan, Tucson Police. "I'm sure at this point they have nothing to lose, so these people should be considered armed and dangerous."
Authorities said the pair is likely armed and dangerous.
The Apache County Sheriff’s Office said the Barksdales overpowered two transport officers in Blanding, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 26.
One of the transport officers suffered minor injuries.
The Barksdales allegedly then drove to St. Johns in northeastern Arizona. There, they dumped the transport van and took off in another vehicle.
The FBI will now be taking over the case.
The Barksdales are accused in connection with the presumed death of 72-year-old Frank Bligh in Tucson in April 2019.
Bligh, whose body has not been found, was reported missing. On April 16, his home in the 3500 block of South Calexico Avenue caught fire and exploded. The next day, his car was found abandoned in Tucson.
"We're a little dumbfounded at the whole thing. I don't even understand why they would transport the two of them together," said William Bligh, the victim's brother. "What they did, I mean they took away part of our life."
***ESCAPEES WANTED FOR MURDER***The search is underway for Blane & Susan Barksdale. They escaped custody in Blanding, UT while being extradited to Pima County. If seen, do not approach & call 911 immediately or 88-CRIME w/info on their whereabouts. https://t.co/Tye2CDezYC pic.twitter.com/jPgRHGoYgs— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 27, 2019