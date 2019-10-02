PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing mail from a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in Phoenix on Monday.
According to a news release, a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.
They are accused of stealing from a U.S. Postal Service vehicle that was parked at a Circle K on Seventh Avenue and Beardsley Road around 6:30 p.m.
According to the news release, the suspects were seen driving an older red Dodge pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer.
The first suspect is described as a white man, around 6'0" to 6'4" and medium build. He has a tattoo on his left calf and was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and shorts with a white and red baseball cap on backwards.
The second suspect is a man, 5'6" to 5'9" and thin build. He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a thin goatee, he was last wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and shorts with a black and white baseball cap on backwards.
Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to call 1-877-876-2455 and state "representative" at prompt.