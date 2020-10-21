PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Prescott Valley Police Department is offering a reward for anyone with information about damage at a church last weekend.
Prescott Valley PD says a six-foot-tall white porcelain statue was knocked down at Saint Germaine's Catholic Church either late Sunday night or early Monday morning. The statue was damaged. Police say the estimated cost to repair or replace the statue is $1,500. A six-foot-tall white porcelain statue of Jesus was also knocked to the ground, but was not damaged. Landscaping near the statues was also damaged. Police say this is aggravated criminal damage, which is a felony.
Prescott Valley police are offering $300 to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.