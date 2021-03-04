COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for help in locating a man who fled from deputies as they were trying to arrest him during a traffic stop Wednesday.
YCSO officials say Richard Jason Lyerla, 35, was a passenger in a car that was stopped in Cottonwood for driving without a license plate.
Lyerla was acting extremely nervous and gave deputies a false name and date of birth, officials say. While speaking with deputies, Lyerla told them he was nervous because he had an open alcohol container inside the car.
As the deputies were about to take Lyerla into custody, he ran from them. Two deputies ran after him, but lost sight of him around the 2500 block of S. Copper drive in Cottonwood.
Investigators discovered Lyerla had multiple warrants in Arizona and California the most serious of which is a parole violation warrant out of California for stalking. Lyerla is also facing a long list of Yavapai County charges for his actions during this encounter with the deputies.
Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $400 cash reward for anyone providing information leading to Lyerla’s arrest.
To submit a tip you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip here. All tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.