COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver behind a hit-and-run crash in Cottonwood.
On Monday, around 8:30 a.m., the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck hit a bicyclist on Main Street near Seventh Street, close to the Hog Wild BBQ. The 65-year-old victim was seriously hurt but should survive. Police say the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Brandon Michael Mackinnon from Cottonwood, drove off and later ditched his truck. Authorities later found the truck thanks to some witnesses.
Investigators say while they know who the suspect is, they don't know where he is. Mackinnon is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. He also has multiple tattoos, including several on his arms. Anyone who provides information to authorities that leads to Mackinnon's arrest could receive a reward of up to $350. Those with tips can call Yavapai Silent Witness or head to their website. All tips can be anonymous.