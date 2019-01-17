PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a reunion three months in the making!
A microchip in a Yorkie missing for three months finally led him back to his family.
Bentley, a 6-pound Yorkie, disappeared months ago. He apparently got loose after a gate was accidentally left open. Bentley’s family had searched high and low for him, but to no avail.
Then, in January, Arizona Humane Society emergency animal medical technician Mark Smith was called to a Phoenix home in which four dogs were being neglected. Smith said two of the dogs were being kept in a backyard and two others were being kept in a garage.
Once the dogs were removed from the residence, Smith scanned each of the dogs for a microchip and found that the Yorkie (who turned out to be Bentley!) did, in fact, have one.
Smith called Bentley’s owner, Kim, at work, letting her know that her beloved pup had been found and was now safe.
She immediately raced to AHS to be reunited with Bentley. Apparently, he was a bit stinky, but in good health overall.
When asked what their plans for their first night back together were, Kim said to snuggle, after a bath, of course. The next morning Kim said, “Bentley’s first night was a charm! He walked in as if he was [sic] king of his castle. It is amazing to watch, just as if he had never left.”
Bentley’s story sheds light on the importance of microchipping your pet. It's estimated that one in three pets will go missing in their lifetime. Without identifications, 90 percent of those pets will never return home.
While collars and tags are also important, a collar is easily removable whereas a microchip is permanent.
Microchips are the size of a grain of rice and the procedure takes just minutes. The procedure requires no anesthesia. Microchips are inserted just under the skin in between the pet’s shoulder blades and are registered to the pet’s owners.
When a lost pet is found, the first thing a vet clinic, shelter or humane society will do is scan the database for a microchip, and if there is a match, will work to reunite the lost pet and owner.
The Arizona Humane Society microchips all of its adoptable pets. For pet owners in need of a microchip, they can do so at AHS’ two veterinary clinics for just $36. Visit azhumane.org/microchip for more information.
