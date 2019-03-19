FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) — The retrial of a former Northern Arizona University student charged in a fatal shooting now is set to start in January.
Steven Jones is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the October 2015 shooting on the school’s Flagstaff campus. He remains in the custody of his parents.
A jury in Jones’ first trial deadlocked on charges. His retrial has been rescheduled five times.
The latest delay came when two of Jones’ attorneys withdrew from the case after receiving a low-level sanction from a state Supreme Court committee for representing a victim early on in the case and, later, Jones.
Christopher Dupont recently joined Burges McCowan on Jones’ defense team.
Jones says he fired a gun in self-defense. Prosecutors say Jones was the aggressor.
The five-week retrial starts Jan. 14.
