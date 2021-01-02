TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A retired police chief who rose through the ranks of the Tempe Police Department has passed away following a battle with cancer. Ron Burns, 71, who served as Tempe's police chief from 1995 to 2000, died on Saturday.
Burns started his 35-year law enforcement career in Tempe and rose through the department's ranks before being selected by the Kirkland Police Department in Washington to serve as their police chief. Two years later, Burns returned to Tempe to serve as their new chief of police.
Today we mourn the loss of retired Chief Ron Burns who passed away after a battle with cancer. Chief Burns came up the ranks of TPD serving as chief 1995-2000. He was a good and honorable man who will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/VTjb4kDLf3— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) January 2, 2021
Burns also served as the executive director of the Arizona 100 Club, a nonprofit organization that supports the families of officers seriously wounded or killed in the line of duty. After a brief break, Burns got back into law enforcement and accepted an offer to move to Colorado and lead the Lakewood Police Department, where he would serve as Chief of Police for six years.
"Chief Burns' legacy will include an uncompromising pledge to the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, outstanding leadership, and an unfailing loyalty and commitment to serving the citizens of Lakewood. He will be remembered as a charismatic and humble man, who left every organization he was part of better than he found it," the Lakewood Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.