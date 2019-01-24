PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A retired sex crimes investigator says predators act on compulsion and some of them lead double lives.
The Phoenix Police Department arrested Nathan Sutherland this week; he’s accused of raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient at Hacienda HealthCare.
Investigators do not know if there are additional victims. Darren Burch, a retired investigator with the Phoenix Police Department, says he would not be surprised if that were the case.
“I can’t help but think that there were other victims before and after,” Burch said. “A sexual predator one time told me, ‘It consumes my every waking second.'”
Burch worked for the Phoenix Police Department for nearly 30 years, and during his tenure, worked a case similar to the one at Hacienda.
“Again, a vulnerable woman who was unresponsive,” Burch recalled. “She had cerebral palsy, and that pregnancy did not go full term, and we found out about it.”
Burch said that in his experience, predators will take on jobs that get them closer to potential victims.
“Their desire to offend is based on a sexual deviation,” he explained. “They’ll look for these professions, like teaching.”
Sutherland began working at Hacienda HealthCare in 2012 as a licensed practical nurse. Before that, he worked as a certified nursing assistant.
According to corporate filings, Sutherland tried to open up a group home in 2007 to “show Christ’s unconditional love by responding to the spiritual and physical needs of the homeless, development disabled individuals, behavioral individual, making a stable safe heaven/group home for children in different agencies/orphans.”
“[Predators] lead two separate lives,” Burch said. “They have that normal life that we see, but on the inside, they’re something different, almost like a Dr.-Jekyll-and-Mr.-Hyde effect where they’re not who they are. We just see the mask.”
Sutherland is twice married with children and, at one time, was active with a Valley church. He passed all background checks before working at Hacienda.
Burch says there’s not a more effective way to screen those working with the most vulnerable populations. He says the best way to uncover a sexual predator is for victims and families to come forward and speak with police.
Burch retired from Phoenix Police Department as the Silent Witness program director and has written a book called “Twisted but True” based on his work in sex crimes and homicide cases.
