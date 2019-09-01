GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A retired Goodyear firefighter has died following a battle with occupational cancer.
The Goodyear Fire Department posted on their Facebook page Sunday that retired engineer Austin Peck died Saturday "from complications associated with occupational cancer."
"It is with deepest regret and sorrow that the Goodyear Fire Department reports the line-of-duty death of retired Engineer Austin M. Peck," Goodyear fire said,
Peck joined the Goodyear Fire Department in January 2008 is survived by his wife Erin and two daughters Marley and Harper.
According to Goodyear fire, details on funeral services will be announced as they are made available.