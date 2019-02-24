PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Retired astronaut Mark Kelly is set to make a campaign stop in Phoenix Sunday afternoon.
The former husband of former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords announced earlier this month that he would be running for the U.S. Senate in Arizona.
[RELATED: Retired astronaut Mark Kelly running for 2020 US Senate in Arizona]
Kelly will be speaking at The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix. Doors open at 2 p.m. He is expected to start speaking at 3 p.m.
The 54-year-old Kelly served in the U.S. Navy as a combat pilot and engineer.
He will compete in the Democratic primary, and if successful, will face off against Republican Martha McSally in a 2020 special election.
McSally is finishing out the term of late Sen. John McCain who died following a year-long battle with glioblastoma. She was appointed to the seat late last year by Gov. Doug Ducey after losing to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.
The winner of the 2020 race would face re-election in 2022 for a full six-year term.
Kelly has described himself as an independent-minded centrist who will take a scientist's data-driven approach to solving problems such as climate change, wage stagnation and health care affordability.
Kelly is also a firm believer in gun control legislation, co-founding the gun-control organization Americ
ans for Responsible Solutions with Giffords in 2013. Kelly and Giffords have pushed Congress to enact gun control measures with little success. They shifted their focus to state legislatures in recent years, helping to strengthen background checks and domestic violence protections, among other modest protections.
[RELATED: Former Arizona Congresswoman Giffords to help introduce gun background check legislation]
Giffords was severely wounded in a mass shooting on Jan. 8, 2011. The shooting at a Giffords meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson left six dead and 13 injured. Shooter Jared Loughner was sentenced to life in prison.
Kelly has never held elected office. He flew combat missions during the first Gulf War and was a Navy test pilot before becoming an astronaut along with his twin brother, Scott Kelly. He flew four space missions over 10 years and commanded the Space Shuttle Endeavor in 2011.
The Van Buren
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.