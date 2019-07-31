APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Woodbury Fire may be contained, but its impact still smolders. Businesses affected by road closures in the area say the visitors have stopped coming, and what should be a busy boating season has dried up.
"It's a ghost town up here at some points," said Shawn Pepper. He left his commercial diving career in the rear-view and bought the Well Done Grill at Canyon Lake a year and a half ago. But he was in for a shock when crews told them to pack up in June as the Woodbury Fire inched closer.
"The last thing on my mind was a fire affecting our business at all," Pepper said. The only impact was that State Route 88 was closed for six days, from June 14 to June 20.
Now, seven miles of the highway is closed due to flash flooding concerns east of Tortilla Flat to just west of the Apache Lake marina turnoff.
The stretch to get to the Well Done Grill is open, but Pepper said no one seems to know that.
"We're still screening phone calls three weeks later," Pepper said.
They're not the only ones affected. The Dolly Steamboat, a popular tourist attraction, and all of the places in Tortilla Flat have also slowed down, according to Pepper. And even though times have been tough, Pepper keeps his eye on the prize.
"Being successful, my family taking over when I'm done, my employees being able to pay their bills, that's success," Pepper said.
