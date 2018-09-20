It was a caretaker at a rest area who came to the rescue of a little dog who somehow got out of his owner's car and disappeared.
The folks at the Arizona Department of Transportation shared the story of a beloved pet dog, "George," who apparently sneaked out of the car at the Burnt Well Rest Area on I-10 west of Phoenix.
At first, George's owner Jessie didn't know George was gone. Jessie had driven almost all the way to Phoenix before he realized George was no longer in the car.
"We realized he must of jumped out of the vehicle at the rest area when I got the water from the back," Jesse said.
Jesse immediately turned around, but it was going to be a long two hours before he could get back to the rest area in far western Arizona.
He called ADOT's media line for help.
Turns out, George was in good hands.
Michele Meredith, a resident caretaker at the rest area employed by an ADOT contractor had taken George under her wing, and was ready to hand him off when Jesse returned.
When Jesse returned, we're told "he went crazy" with excitement when he spotted his owner.
"We were both excited to see each other again," Jesse said.
Jesse called ADOT the next day to say thank you and to express his appreciation for Meredith going above and beyond.
DOGGY TALE -- Sweetest pet story ever! Rest area caretaker creates a doggone happy ending when pooch goes missing. MORE: https://t.co/P07eGRdR3g pic.twitter.com/TORZzVshjv— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 20, 2018
[MAP: Burnt Well rest area]
