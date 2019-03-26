TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5)-- Residents and police spotted an unusual roadblock in Tempe on Tuesday.
[RAW VIDEO: Baby cows on the loose in Tempe]
Shortly before 3 p.m., four baby cows escaped their home near Rural and Warner roads and took off running.
Two of the calves made it to the roadway, where officers and residents tried to corral them.
Officers even jumped a few fences to get the cows into custody. The whole ordeal lasted 40 minutes, according to Tempe police.
Nobody was hurt, but the calves are facing several "mooooving" violations, Tempe police said facetiously.
All four baby cows are back in their pasture.
