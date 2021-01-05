PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A resident at a south Phoenix care facility is making a plea for help from the state and he claimed repeated resident abuse, often at the hands of the staff.
That prompted Arizona's Family to investigate Maravilla Care Center further, where we found a concerning history of documented abuse and other issues.
Resident Stephen Ford Sr. called Arizona's Family from inside his room.
"I'm going downhill to where I wish — I hate to say this — but I wish I had a gun on the table that I could just put to my mouth and end my life," Ford said.
Ford is wheelchair-bound and described an incident when he put his hand over his mouth and asked for a different nurse to give him his medicine.
"When I said that, she put the medicine on the bed table and grabbed my hand and wrist and slammed it into a chair, and it fractured my left pinky knuckle," he said.
Ford claimed that's not the first time he's experienced abuse.
"I would like to see the state step in and actually look at each resident and see if there's (sic) any other abuses that have happened," he said.
It turns out many other abuse issues have happened.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services website, since December of 2018, Maravilla Care Center received 73 citations and five civil penalties.
Out of an "A through D" ranking, state health officials have given the center a "D," which is the poorest ranking a facility can have.
The citations and penalties highlight resident-on-resident abuse and staff abuse towards residents, in one case pinning them down on the ground.
Other citations describe staff telling different versions of incidents than what was caught on surveillance cameras.
The facility was also cited for failing to "contain and properly prevent COVID-19" this year.
Arizona's Family asked the care facility about the instances and its poor rating, and they issued us this statement:
"Maravilla Care Center has been made aware of recent contact between a local news outlet and a resident of our facility. It is a top priority of our facility to address the concerns of our residents and ensure that their needs are met. Any concerns brought to our attention are addressed in a timely and appropriate manner. Due to HIPAA regulations, we cannot go into any details pertaining to the care or stay of a particular resident, but we can disclose that effective processes are in place to attend to the demands of our residents.
Maravilla Care Center is currently in compliance with all local, state, and federal regulations, with a continued focus on maintaining positive quality measure outcomes. We will continue to follow these aforementioned agency guidelines regarding the care of our residents."
State officials said after being cited, Maravilla Care Center has addressed each concern. The state said the health department would only revoke the facility's license if it doesn't come into compliance. Ford said his message to the state is simple.
"Take action if the resident wants to," he said.