FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Come fall, you may be one of the many Arizonans who flock to the high country to take in our state's colorful aspen trees. There's an insect so small you might not see it in your photos, but there’s new concern about how fast the species is spreading and killing the aspens.

It's called “oystershell scale.” They are considered an emerging invasive species with a waxy cover, and the insects are about the size of a sesame seed.

"Beautiful aspen has a white trunk," said Dr. Richard Hofstetter, with Northern Arizona University. "When the insects start to cover the surface of the bark, it starts to look dark or gray or dirty."

Hofstetter is a professor of forest entomology at the School of Forestry at NAU. His graduate students, other professors, and experts from the U.S Forest Service in Coconino County are teaming up to understand the impact the scales are having on Arizona's aspen trees.

While one won't do much damage, when thousands of scales feed on tree sap, they can be powerful enough to bring down the aspens.

"It was in 2017 that this really came to the forefront," said Amanda Grady, an entomologist with forest health protection in the U.S. Forest Service. "A new aspen situation and issue."

While oystershell scale has been around for 200 years, experts say they are expanding through the forest at an "alarming" rate.

"We’re always the problem," said Dr. Kristen Waring, a silviculture professor who also works within the School of Forestry at NAU. "We bring these new insects and diseases in, and the plants aren’t adapted to them. So I feel strongly that it’s our job to help try and solve that problem and not just let species go extinct."

Climate change is a factor here, and while more research needs to be done, the scientists think the climate has shifted enough to allow the insect to take off, and aspens are already stressed from drought conditions.

For example, Mark Nabel with the Coconino National Forest says one of the fears is when it doesn't get as cold in the winter, the temperatures may not kill the insects compared to an average winter.

Aspens make up about 1% of the Coconino National Forest, Nabel told Arizona's Family on Wednesday, but they are disproportionately valuable. He says the scales have impacted nearly 20 to 30% of aspen forests, and that's increasing every year. Bird species call them home, and they can naturally stop forest fires, Nabel said.

"The leaves of aspen just aren’t nearly as combustible as the pine needles would be on pine trees. So when it hits that aspen and the grass that grows underneath that aspen, there’s just not a lot of fuel there for fire to burn," Nabel said.

As research continues and the experts explore solutions, insecticides, prescribed burns, and cutting down parts of the infected trees may help.