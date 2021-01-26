SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three climbers are recovering after they were stranded for days in Sedona, fire crews said.
According to the Sedona Fire District, rescuers received calls of the stranded climbers near Haribo Canyon on Sunday afternoon. The winter storm made it tough for teams to try and find the three people.
On Tuesday, there was a slight break in the weather. Exactly 48 hours after the first call came in, the Army National Guard found the stranded climbers, Sedona Fire said. With the help from Coconino County and Yavapai County teams, they rescued the trio off the rocky area.
Sedona Fire said paramedics were waiting for them on the ground. They were then taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions. No rescuers were hurt. It's unclear how the climbers got stranded.