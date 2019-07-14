TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Three people had to be rescued from a car that got stuck in the rushing waters of a flooded wash in Tucson.
Monsoon storms hit Tucson hard on Saturday, soaking parts of the city. Thunderstorms developed throughout the region, bringing showers, lightning and gusty winds.
The Tucson Fire Department responded to five different calls for water rescues on Saturday.
But it was the water rescue near La Cholla Boulevard and King Avenue that required some major assistance from emergency responders.
Tucson Fire Captain Hector Carpio said a driver attempted to cross a flooded was when the vehicle became stuck.
All three people inside climbed to the car’s roof to wait for help.
A loved one attempted to rescue the group before first responders arrived on scene, according to Carpio.
But, that family member also became stuck in the flooded wash! Fire officials say he managed to make it back to dry land on his own.
Fire crews were able to bring all three people to safety.
No one was injured.
#Monsoon storms are hitting the downtown area #Tucson #KOLD 💦⛈ pic.twitter.com/w57miqLJjK— Michael Colaianni (@KOLDColaianni) July 14, 2019
The Stone and 6th avenue underpass downtown are closed due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/0oKdU1zBCo— Tucson DOT (@Tucson_DOT) July 14, 2019
