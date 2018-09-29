PHOENIX (AP) — An urban search and rescue team is returning to Arizona from a deployment to the East Coast for Hurricane Florence.
The Phoenix Fire Department says the 45-member Arizona Task Force One is set to return late Sunday after a 20-day deployment to the Carolinas.
The team began demobilizing on Thursday in preparation for their four-day highway travel back to Phoenix.
The unit has deployed previously for numerous natural disasters and terror attacks.
As of mid-week, Florence had killed at least 47 people — 36 in North Carolina; nine in South Carolina; and two in Virginia. Tens of thousands of buildings were damaged and thousands of people are without livable homes.
