PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − The Arizona Animal Welfare League has a dog in their shelter that is TOO good!
According to AAWL's Facebook page, Binx was adopted and returned within 48 hours.
Notes paint 1-year-old Binx as the perfect pup, he is potty trained, good with kids, fun to play with and good with dogs. However, the adopters wanted more of a challenge and brought him back.
Now, a lucky family will have their chance at adopting this very good boy. Binx is available at the AAWL when they open at 11:30 a.m. today.
For more information like adoption fees for Binx, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.