SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rescue crews are working to find a man who was last seen near the Tom's Thumb trailhead yesterday morning.
According to crews on scene, the man, a 63-year-old avid mountain biker, was training for a race at about 11 a.m. on Monday. Officials say the man made a call to his wife last night and she called for help at about 8 p.m. Crews were able to ping his cell phone and found the phone and his bike, but no sign of the man.
A search party is still actively looking for him on ATVs this morning. Right now officials say they believe he may be in the flatter parts of the trail and not in the mountains. Crews are concerned because of the cold weather in the area. Temperatures overnight in Scottsdale dipped down to the mid 30s.
The man's name has not been released.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.