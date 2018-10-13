Rescue crews in Scottsdale responded to an 18 wheeler stuck in the wash Saturday evening.
The incident happened near Chaparral and Hayden roads in the Chaparral Plaza.
The Safeway truck appears to have just finished a delivery and was leaving the shopping center through a private drive. Due to the water covering the path, the driver may have gone through grass and got stuck.
Crews on scene noticed the water starting to rise even more as they waited for a tow truck.
The driver was able to walk out of the wash safely.
