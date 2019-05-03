PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire crews used a helicopter to rescue an ill hiker on Camelback Mountain.
Phoenix Fire Captain Jake Van Hook said fire crews were called out to the Echo canyon side of Camelback Mountain around 1:30 p.m. Friday for a woman who reportedly was suffering from severe effects of heat exhaustion as she was hiking.
Technical rescue crews worked their way 3/4 up Echo Canyon trail to the injured hiker.
They secured her into a rescue basket and fire fighters hiked with her to a landing zone on the side of the mountain.
A helicopter arrived and picked her up from rescuers at the landing zone. They flew her off the mountain to an awaiting ambulance.
She was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
