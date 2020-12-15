SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rescue crews found a mountain biker who went missing in McDowell Mountain park yesterday morning.
According to crews on scene, the man, a 63-year-old avid mountain biker, was training for a race at about 11 a.m. on Monday. Officials say the man made a call to his wife that night and she called for help at about 8 p.m. Crews were able to ping his cell phone and found the phone and his bike, but no sign of the man.
A search party actively looked for him on ATVs Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were able to locate the man on the Boulder Trail of McDowell Mountain Regional Park. MCSO said the man had minor injuries from a fall on his ride and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The man's name has not been released.