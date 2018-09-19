PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has rejected a request by voting-rights groups to force Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan to send mailers to thousands of voters saying that their registration may be out of date.
Judge James Teilborg says in a ruling Tuesday that voting-rights advocates didn’t show that anyone had been disenfranchised by Reagan’s alleged failure to update voter registration records in cases where people have informed motor vehicle offices they have new addresses.
The judge ruled the groups that filed the lawsuit wouldn’t be harmed if such letters weren’t sent out to voters.
Instead, Teilborg said Reagan’s office would have to pay an estimated $276,000 to send a mailer and new voter registration forms to voters who have different addresses for motor-vehicle and voter-registration purposes.
