PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With a freeze warning in effect for Metro Phoenix this weekend, you’ll want to get your pets ready for the cold, and we’re not just talking about dogs and cats. Some tortoises, for example, could die in temperatures Phoenix will be experiencing over the next few days.
Dan Marchand with the Phoenix Herpetological Society says not all pet tortoises are the same. Some species are native to Africa.
“They don’t see temperatures like we see here tonight, so they don’t know what to do, basically,” he said. “Our Arizona tortoise hibernates. It’s used to these cold temperatures. It knows what to do. It goes into the ground. It sleeps for several months.”
Marchand has a heat source inside every single enclosure on the property. The African tortoises have learned to crawl inside each day when the sun starts to set because they can sleep in 65 to 70° temperatures in the "houses."
The cold nights will be long for Marchand, who will be awake every three hours, triple checking the temperature of the water his crocodiles sleep in. They have simple spa equipment to heat the water. If a heater were to malfunction, a crocodile could literally fall asleep in the water and never wake up.
“Seeing me in the middle of the night with my tools in the dark changing something, I can put the Indy car crews to shame how fast I can change a heater because I know how important it is,” Marchand said.
But since crocodiles aren’t legal household pets anyway, Marchand focuses his advice on the tortoises. He says a simple dog house with a heat source inside would be sufficient.
“Right now, if you’re not already prepared for tonight and the next few days, just bring your tortoise inside. Put him in the laundry room. Put them in a basket, a box or something like that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.