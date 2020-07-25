Reports of unsolicited seeds from China mailed to Arizona residents

DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several people in Douglas received some odd packages, police say. Inside the packages were seeds from China.
Douglas police say they don't know what type of seeds they are. They advise those who received these unsolicited packages to put the seeds inside a sealed bag and contact the United States Department of Agriculture or the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
People in Virginia, Arkansas and Utah have also received reports of unsolicited seeds.
A statement issued from the Virginia Department of Agriculture said:
Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.