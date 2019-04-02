PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Alliance of American Football, known as the AAF, is reportedly coming to a halt, just 52 days into its existence.
A tweet from Action Network's Darren Rovell Tuesday morning reported that the AAF will suspend operations immediately.
The Arizona Hotshots are a member of the 8-team league and play their home games at Sun Devil Stadium.
[RELATED: Arizona Hotshots set for Sunday debut at Sun Devil Stadium]
The Hotshots are currently in first place in the West Division with a 5-3 record and have two more regular season game scheduled, including the home finale this Sunday against Birmingham.
Founded in 2018, The Alliance is comprised of eight professional teams competing over a twelve week season.
The 2019 season began on February 9, 2019.
Today, @TheAAF will suspend all football operations https://t.co/Q4DnqxdanU— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 2, 2019
The league was purchased by Carolina Hurricanes Owner Tom Dundon earlier this year for a reported $250 million. CBS has televised some league games but as of Wednesday morning could not confirm the league was folding.
Quarterback Johnny Manziel played in two games for the AAF's Memphis franchise. The former Heisman Trophy winner tweeted a message to AAF players.
If you’re an AAF player and the league does dissolve. The last check you got will be the last one that you get. No lawsuit or anything else will get you your bread. Save your money and keep your head up. It’s the only choice at this point unless something drastic happens.— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 2, 2019
Just the reality of this unfortunate situation.. great concept, good football on the field and fun for fans to watch. Just not enough money to go around which has been the main problem with “other” leagues for a long time.— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 2, 2019
Manziel was released from his contract in the Canadian Football League last month to join the AAF.
(4) comments
The NFL has ruined it for any pro football league by paying these guys millions and by the fans paying the stupid cost of tickets and finally by the city govt that forced the taxpayers to foot the bill for these stadiums. Had any of these put their foot down we would not see the failure of new leagues. The most egregious of problems is the govt taking tax money which means by the threat of force every person that lives in that certain city will pay for that stadium.
You idiots could ruin a wet dream. Your first mistake was charging 60 bucks to watch 10 dollar players. Everyone understands: Its new. So you want to make sure you cover costs, then change it next year. Bad idea. You should have started low, took a small loss ( if needed) then increase slightly if you need to the following year.
Hopefully, Vince McMahon will get it right with his XFL.
XFL sunk first time around.
True. He says he has learned from last time, and it will be right this time. Guess we will see.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.