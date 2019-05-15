SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Disturbing details of sex abuse allegations against a popular Scottsdale pastor are being revealed for the first time in a 100-page report that Scottsdale police recently submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
[WATCH: New details revealed on sex abuse accusations against popular Scottsdale pastor]
Last year, several women reported that Pastor Les Hughey had sexually abused them when they were younger, while they were part of his youth group at Scottsdale Bible Church.
[RELATED: Scottsdale pastor on leave after accusations of sexual abuse]
According to the report, the accusers said Hughey had a “culture of playing favorites” and everybody wanted to be part of his "in crowd." But that fitting in usually came with an invitation to his van during mission trips, which took place around the state and the country.
They said the van had a bed, and Hughey would always ask for massages-- only from teen girls, the report said.
Several of the women said Hughey would direct them to “massage his butt,” and he would eventually “massage the side of their breasts” and, sometimes, touch their groin area over their clothes, according to the report.
One woman said in the report that when she confronted Hughey about what he did, he said “love covers a multitude of sins."
Another woman said that Hughey whispered in her ear, “You're [going to] have no problem finding a husband because you have such a beautiful body,” while they were at a watering hole.
Several of the women said they used to babysit Hughey’s children at his home, where he would also engage in massages after his wife went to sleep, according to the report.
All of the women said they were told by Hughey that this behavior was normal because he called massages "the Christian version of sex."
Arizona’s Family went to Hughey's listed address in Phoenix to ask him about these disturbing details, but nobody came to the door.
We spoke to the attorney representing five of his accusers, who said they're considering legal action.
As of Wednesday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has not filed official charges against Hughey.
Last year, Hughey was first accused of sexual abuse by four women when he was with a church in Modesto, California, during the 1970s. When that story broke, Hughey issued a statement, calling those relationships in California consensual and saying, in part, "I sinned and harmed the most important relationships in my life."
After that, several women in Arizona came forward to share their stories, Scottsdale police said.
Hughey was asked to take a leave of absence from Highlands Church in Scottsdale, which he founded after all the alleged incidents. He's no longer listed as a staff member.
Arizona’s Family went to the church Wednesday, but nobody would talk to us.
(2) comments
Typical white male Repuglikkklan behavior...say one thing do another and then do another thing when no one's around...pervs in the house of God, government.. all bases covered huh??! Disgusting.
...house of god? Which god?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.