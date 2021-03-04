PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While home might be the safest place to avoid getting COVID-19, spending all that time cooped up comes with risks too. A new report shows that while overall emergency room visits went down between March and September 2020, injuries from activities and products around the house went up.
"It's that combination of factors. Distraction. All this multitasking that's being done and everyone in the house that sets up a greater exposure for risk in the house," said Joe Martyak with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report, injuries from skateboards, scooters, and hoverboards went up nearly 40%. People hurt by fireworks and flares went up 56%. Bicycle injuries increased among people 40 and older.
"Trauma from falls, bicycle injuries, skateboarding injuries, hoverboard injuries. Injuries at home because that is what kids do to entertain themselves," said Dr. Robin Samaddar, HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center Emergency Room medical director.
Emergency hospital visits related to button-sized batteries rose 93% among children ages 5 to 9. Injuries related to cleaning supplies increased significantly as well.
To avoid ER visits, experts said keep cleaning supplies locked away and small batteries away from kids. They are encouraging people to gear up before hitting outdoor activities.