PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new report from the Arizona Department of Health Services showed far more people are overdosing from drugs across the state.
According to the report, in the fourth quarter of 2018, the number of overdoses in Arizona doubled from the year before.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Fentanyl Epidemic]
The numbers did not come as a shock to firefighters like Capt. Chad Gentry.
Every shift, every day, he said he responds to emergencies with a full dose of Narcan; a drug that off-sets the effects of opioid overdoses.
"It just never ceases to amaze me that people will just ingest (opioids) when it's bought off the streets, made in a bathroom, a kitchen sink,” Capt. Gentry told Arizona’s Family.
Opioids aside, the report touches on another troubling trend.
It found that more than half of overdoses in Arizona now involve multiple drugs such as meth and heroin.
With drugs becoming more and more potent, Capt. Gentry said many addicts develop a tolerance to them, so they turn to multiple drugs instead.
"They only got six minutes until their brain starts dying. We don't know how long they've been down before someone found them."
The report’s release came as Gov. Doug Ducey’s office has now launched two campaigns aimed at preventing opioid abuse.
