PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Blunt force injuries are what killed a 2-year-old who died a couple of days before Christmas last year, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner, and police believe his mother's boyfriend caused them.
The Medical Examiner's office recently released the full report on the death of Eli Steele. Rickey Renee Lockwood, the boyfriend of Eli’s mother, was arrested in connection with the toddler’s death.
This goes back to Dec. 23, 2019, when police received a call about a child not breathing at a Phoenix home. When officers arrived, they learned that Lockwood had taken the little boy to Deer Valley Medical Center. An ambulance picked them up en route and took them the rest of the way. Doctors pronounced Eli dead less than two hours after he arrived at the ER.
Police said Lockwood told them he found Eli unresponsive in bed and that he had been fine before going down for a nap a couple of hours earlier. Lockwood also said that he and Eli’s mother were in the process of potty training the toddler. When police questioned Lockwood, he denied hurting Eli. His 8-year-old stepdaughter, however, told investigators that she had seen Lockwood spanking Eli “several times.”
According to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s report, Eli not only had several bruises all over his body, all “in various stages of healing,” he also had severe brain injuries, a spine fracture, and internal hemorrhaging. He also had rib fractures, some of which appeared to be older. The Medical Examiner’s report attributes those injuries to blunt force trauma.
Officers who searched Eli’s home said they found soiled children’s clothing, a damp washcloth, and a T-shirt with what appeared to be bloodstains in the laundry room.
Lockwood, 37, was arrested the day after Eli’s death and booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse. "I didn't do this," he said during his initial court appearance. Lockwood's trial is scheduled to start on Feb. 16, 2021.