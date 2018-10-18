PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A medical examiner report confirms the circumstances of the death of a hiker who was found unresponsive off a trail at the Deem Hills Recreational Park in August.
Kevin Marc Lurito, 47, died as a result of a “probable fall while hiking while in high environmental temperature,” according the report.
“I saw a guy just face down in the rocks, I mean it looked really bad," said a good Samaritan named Miles.
He described finding Lurito late Sunday morning while he was mountain biking in Deem Hills. He called for help.
“It's just terrible. I've never seen something like that before in my life and it can be pretty upsetting when you see something like that,” Miles said.
Lurito was hiking by himself the day he died.
