TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A newly released report from Stop Animal Exploitation Now (SAEN) says monkeys at ASU's Biodesign Institute have been mistreated.
According to the report, in November of 2020, two monkeys that were on fluid restriction had not been weighed at the correct intervals. The report also alleges two other cases of neglect in 2017.
The first was in March of 2017 where on two separate occasions, a monkey was placed on water restriction although the procedure was not included in the approved protocols.
The second was in November of 2017 where two monkeys escaped from their cages and fought with each other. The report says that staff failed to lock the cages, which caused the monkeys to suffer injuries.
The report also includes memos allegedly from ASU staff acknowledging water restrictions and missed weigh-ins for the monkeys. ASU reported noncompliance of protocols on at least two occasions and the corrective action it took.
SAEN says the experiments violated federal laws. The group wants the maximum penalty against ASU, which is a $10,000 fine per infraction per animal.
The school pointed to its Animal Care and Use Program homepage for background on the research. Officials said most of the accusations are "old news from years back." The university said the memos "appear to be the type we release regularly to animal rights groups who ask for them. The documents demonstrate that we take the ethical, humane and responsible treatment of animals seriously, and report and correct any anomalies."