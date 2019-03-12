TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Cardinals are crafting quite a story for 2019. While the sports world continues to guess whether they'll draft Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick, the team is bringing home a number of players with Arizona ties.
Former Sun Devil and Chandler Hamilton star Terrell Suggs will reportedly sign with the team. Former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Brooks Reed is also expected to return to his home state. Also, former Chandler High quarterback Brett Hundley is planning to sign with his hometown team, according to multiple reports.
Former Seahawks’ QB Brett Hundley intends to sign a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019
Hundley left the Valley after high school for UCLA. He spent two seasons in Green Bay, playing in 11 games in 2017. Hundley played 2018 in Seattle.
