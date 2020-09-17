PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona added nearly 80,000 jobs last month to cut the state's unemployment rate nearly in half, according to a report released on Thursday.

The unemployment rate dropped from 10.7% in July to 5.9% in August as jobs gains were reported across eleven sectors, according to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

But the economic outlook may not be as rosy as the top line numbers suggest since the unemployment rate was based off a smaller job force.

The same report shows a steep decline in the size of Arizona's overall workforce.

Last month over 145,000 stopped looking for a job which represents a little more than 4 percent of 3.2 people who make up Arizona's workforce.

Since unemployment numbers are based on people who are actively looking for work, those who stopped looking for a job are not counted as unemployed.

Still, Gov. Doug Ducey, who is a Republican, insisted the state's economy is on the rebound.

Ducey claims Arizona economy is 'booming' as unemployed lose federal relief Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans have to survive on the state's unemployment benefit of $240 a week.

"(This is) a really good sign that people are getting back to work," the governor said. "The rate went down because employment increased in the state of Arizona."