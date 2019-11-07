SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A repairman was cleared of murder after he shot and killed a Surprise resident last year in what he claimed was self defense.
A jury found Robert Moore, 27, not guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday.
In July 2018, Moore was doing air conditioning work at Frank Pineda's Surprise home. According to court paperwork, Moore told police, for an unknown reason, Pineda demanded half the money back he paid him and he leave. Moore then dropped a $100 bill, which was half of what he was paid, and began to pack up his tools. That's when Moore said Pineda began to punch him repeatedly in the face.
Moore allegedly warned Pineda he had a gun and told him to stop hitting him. However, Moore claimed Pineda continued to punch him. According to court documents, Pineda was then shot once in the head. Moore said "he feared for his life" and shot him in close proximity.
According to court documents, police did not see any visible injury to Moore during the investigation.
"I noted no reddening, no swelling, no bruising, no cuts, or abrasions, or any other physical indication of a severe beating as described by Robert," police said in court documents.
After the medical examiner conducted an autopsy, they noted Pineda's hands didn't appear to have any injury related to being involved in a fight. The medical examiner's office also said Pineda's gunshot wound wasn't consistent with a close proximity shot.