PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A repairman who was found dead in an Avondale home over the summer was electrocuted, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner says.
The ME’s report on Steven Ball’s death was released Wednesday. It labeled his death an accident.
Ball, 60, was working in the attic of an Avondale home on the evening of Thursday, July 18. He “was ultimately found unresponsive in the attic lying beside an air-conditioning unit which was noted to have compromised wires sitting within rusted water,” according to the report.
Firefighters who responded to the scene said Ball’s death might have been heat-related. While the ME did note “electrolytes … consistent with dehydration,” that’s was not what caused his death.
The medical examiner said another repairman looked at the A/C unit on which Ball was working. That person told police that he believed Ball “touched a piece of metal which was covered in frozen over condensation and thus completed an electrical circuit.”
The doctor who performed Ball’s autopsy said there was an injury that appeared to be an electrical burn. She also noted the presence of cardiovascular disease.
Ball’s official cause of death is listed as “electrocution in the setting of atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.”