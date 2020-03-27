PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican Rep. Paul Gosar got the praise of a Democratic colleague for helping a man with a medical issue at 30,000 feet.
According to Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, he and Gosar were on a red-eye flight to Washington, D.C. on Friday when a young man on board the aircraft passed out suddenly during the flight. Flight attendants asked for anyone with a medical background. Gallego said Gosar, who is a dentist, answered the call and checked out the man. It's unclear what the man's medical issue was, but after help from Gosar he was "talking and seems strong," according to Gallego.
I am now an fully awake on my red eye to DC! But thank you to @repgosar answering the call when the flight attendants asked for anyone with medical background! He answered when a young man passed out suddenly on this flight! #coronavirus— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 27, 2020
The two lawmakers had to take a flight to the Capitol to vote on the $2 trillion stimulus package. They were originally going to do a voice vote but there was concern Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, would try to force an in-person recorded vote, so dozens of representatives had to fly to Washington, D.C. The House passed the measure on Friday and Trump later signed it. Gallego said he is flying back to Arizona on Friday.